FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Monday, July 31

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 31.

3:52 a.m. - All lanes are blocked on I-12 East at LA 441 near Holden due to a crash between Holden and Albany. Cars are being diverted onto the shoulder by police. Delays are minimal.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATIONS:

Beginning Wednesday, July 12 , Ventura Dr. will have one lane closed eastbound from Oak Villa Blvd. to Monterrey Blvd. for sewer upgrades. The closure will start at 6 a.m. and last until Monday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

LONG-TERM ROAD CLOSURES:

Main St. in Sorrento will be closed at Lee St. beginning Tuesday, June 20 . The work is expected to last for 6 weeks . Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd.

I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

