FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Monday, August 14

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 14.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 14.More >>
Robin Heaton remembers that fateful day all too well. One year ago, she hopped on a boat and was taken to safety while she watched her home in Denham Springs overflow with water.More >>
Robin Heaton remembers that fateful day all too well. One year ago, she hopped on a boat and was taken to safety while she watched her home in Denham Springs overflow with water.More >>
Deputies say a 44-year-old woman who was reported missing on August 7 has been found unharmed.More >>
Deputies say a 44-year-old woman who was reported missing on August 7 has been found unharmed.More >>
A weekend of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has captured the attention of the nation, including Louisiana's Governor.More >>
A weekend of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has captured the attention of the nation, including Louisiana's Governor.More >>
A longtime coach at Baker High School, Larry Thomas, passed away early Sunday morning. He was 79 years old.More >>
A longtime coach at Baker High School, Larry Thomas, passed away early Sunday morning. He was 79 years old.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The press conference was drowned out by counter-protesters, who at the end of the press conference chased Kessler away.More >>
The press conference was drowned out by counter-protesters, who at the end of the press conference chased Kessler away.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.More >>
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.More >>
A teen is dead after falling from the 11th story of the Western United Life building in Midland on Saturday night.More >>
A teen is dead after falling from the 11th story of the Western United Life building in Midland on Saturday night.More >>