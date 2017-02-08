FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Friday, June 30

Roadway incidents for Friday, June 30.More >>
Two former officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, who were accused of abuse of power back in 2014 want their jobs back.More >>
A man who served the East Baton Rouge city-parish government for 16 years as former metro councilman and mayor pro-tem has died.More >>
Despite previous fights to have it lowered, the speed limit along Staring Ln. in Baton Rouge will increase to 45 mph starting Monday, July 3.More >>
Friday was expected to be drier than Thursday, but the rains were even more limited than predicted. As a result, temperatures climbed into the 90s with a heat index maxing out around 100 degrees or more for much of the viewing area.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
One veterinarian said 80 percent of dogs exposed to canine flu will contract the illness because of its highly contagious nature.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.More >>
Crews in St. Louis found the sealed box as they worked to dismantle the monument, seen by some as a symbol of racism.More >>
