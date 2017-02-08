FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Friday, June 30

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, June 30.

6:18 p.m. - Congestion has cleared on I-12 East from LA 447 to MM 27 (before Holden).

5:56 p.m. - Congestion on I-10 East is now from 3 miles before LA 415 (MM 148) to the I-10/I-110 (MM 155) due to holiday travel. Use alternate route.

5:15 p.m. - Congestion on I-12 East is now from LA 447 (Walker) to mile marker 27 (before Holden) due to several accidents in the area. Motorists should expect intermittent heavy delays.

5:00 p.m. - All lanes are open on I-10 West before Bluebonnet Boulevard. Congestion remains at Siegen Lane.

4:30 p.m. - There is a stopped train on Government near downtown. Use alternate route.

3:25 p.m. - Congestion on I-12 East is now from LA 447 to MM 26 (before Holden) due to several accidents in the area. Expect intermittent heavy delays.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATIONS:

There will be lane closures on Siegen Ln. at Perkins Rd. from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday . One lane on northbound Siegen and one lane on westbound Perkins will be closed. Officials say the closure is necessary for sewer improvement construction.

. One lane on northbound Siegen and one lane on westbound Perkins will be closed. Officials say the closure is necessary for sewer improvement construction. Effective Monday, July 3 , the speed limit on Staring Ln. between Perkins Rd. and Highland Rd. will be 45 mph.

, the speed limit on Staring Ln. between Perkins Rd. and Highland Rd. will be 45 mph. Main St. in Sorrento will be closed at Lee St. beginning Tuesday, June 20 . The work is expected to last for 6 weeks . Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd.

. The work is expected to last for . Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd. I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

