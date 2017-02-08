FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Friday, July 14

Police said a man and woman accused of luring their victims to be robbed, resulting in one of the victims getting shot, are facing felony charges.More >>
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire late Thursday night. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it happened on North 43rd Street, which is off Gus Young Avenue near Ward Creek, just after 11 p.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 14.More >>
Success for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Tullier's recovery is measured in fractions of an inch. Every push and pull is a true testament of the deputy's strength.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
