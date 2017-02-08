FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Friday, August 25 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Check the roads before you go with WAFB First Alert Traffic

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Friday, August 25

Posted by WAFB Staff
(Source: WAFB) (Source: WAFB)

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 25.

There are no major incidents to report at this time.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATIONS: 

  • Golf Course Rd. in Loranger will be closed starting Wednesday, August 23 and continuing through Friday, August 25 for improvements. Roads crews will be cutting soil cement on the road, which will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting. Drivers should use an alternate route if possible. 
  • Starting Tuesday, August 8, Bluebonnet Rd. between Jefferson Hwy. and Oliphant Dr. will be fully closed due to sewer work. Avoid the area. 

LONG-TERM ROAD CLOSURES: 

  • I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.
  • Beginning July 10, Annie Oak Dr./Veronique Dr. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.
  • Beginning July 13, Whitfield Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.
  • Beginning July 17, Bourgeois Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.
  • Beginning July 20, Tillotson Rd./Aikens Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.

