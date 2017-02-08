FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Friday, August 25

Harvey is a dangerous category 2 hurricane as it intensified overnight on its trek toward the Texas coast and is still expected to become a major hurricane before landfall, forecasters said early Friday morning.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 25.More >>
After years of back and forth, a decision on the future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo remains in limbo after BREC commissioners voted Thursday, August 24 to move forward with finding a new location for the facility, but did not decide whether the north Baton Rouge attraction would in fact actually move.More >>
There were two vehicle vs. train incidents Thursday in Plaquemine, and thankfully, nobody was hurt in either incident.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
