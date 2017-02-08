FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Thursday, August 17

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 17.

10:29 a.m. - All lanes are open I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge. Backups begin about 7 miles before LA 415.

10:21 a.m. - The center and left lanes remain blocked on I-10 East on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) as crews continue to try to clear the scene of a crash. Heavy delays reported.

9:09 a.m. - The right lane has opened on I-10 East on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, leaving center and left lanes blocked. Delays start about two miles before LA 415.

9:05 a.m. - All lanes are open on I-10 West at Essen Lane. Backups begin near Bluebonnet Boulevard.

8:51 a.m. - I-10 East is now closed on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) for the removal of the vehicles involved in an earlier crash. Delays start near LA 415 in Port Allen.

8:44 a.m. - The right and center lanes are now blocked on I-10 West at Essen Lane due to a wreck. Backups begin near Siegen Lane.

8:32 a.m. - The right lane remains blocked on I-10 West at Essen Lane due to a crash. Delays start near Siegen Lane.

8:19 a.m. - All lanes are open on I-10 West at Dalrymple Drive. Backups begin near the I-10/I-12 merge.

7:57 a.m. - The right lane is blocked on I-10 West at Dalrymple Drive due to a crash. Delays start near College Drive.

7:47 a.m. - The center lane is blocked on I-10 East on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) due to a crash. Backups begin near LA 1 in Port Allen.

7:41 a.m. - The right lane is blocked on I-10 West at Essen Lane due to a crash. Delays start near Bluebonnet Boulevard.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATIONS:

Beginning Monday, August 14 , LA 1010 will be closed to traffic 3.9 miles south of LA 401 (Canal Rd.) near Napoleonville from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, August 17 . The point of closure is the bridge between LA 1 and LA 308. The closure is required to perform critical bridge repairs. All lanes will be open beyond this time frame.

The signals on Airline Hwy (US 61) at Siegen/Sherwood Forest in East Baton Rouge Parish will be in flashing mode Sunday, August 20, from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. This is to allow for signal repairs. State Police will be on site to control traffic. Expect delays.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 8, Bluebonnet Rd. between Jefferson Hwy. and Oliphant Dr. will be fully closed due to sewer work. Avoid the area.

LONG-TERM ROAD CLOSURES:

I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1 . This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018 . Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

Main St. in Sorrento will be closed at Lee St. beginning Tuesday, June 20. The work is expected to last for 6 weeks. Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd.

Beginning July 10, Annie Oak Dr./Veronique Dr. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.

Beginning July 13, Whitfield Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.

Beginning July 17, Bourgeois Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.

Beginning July 20, Tillotson Rd./Aikens Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.

