FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Monday, October 23

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 23.

8:27 a.m. - The right lane is blocked on I-110 South at Harding Boulevard due to a crash. Backups are minimal at this time.

7:56 a.m. - The left lane is blocked I-10 West before College Drive due to a crash. Delays start near Essen Lane on I-10 and are minimal on I-12.

7:47 a.m. - All lanes are open on US 190 West on the Huey P. Long Bridge (Old Bridge). There are no backups.

7:43 a.m. - All lanes are now open on I-12 West past Range Avenue. Delays still start near Juban Road.

7:41 a.m. - The right lane is blocked on US 190 West on the Huey P. Long Bridge (Old Bridge) due to a disabled truck. There are no backups at this time.

7:36 a.m. - The right lane is blocked on I-12 West past Range Avenue to due a crash. Delays start near Juban Road.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATIONS:

LA 413 is closed at Discharge Bayou in Pointe Coupee Parish until further notice. The bridge has sustained damage to the support structures. Please use alternate routes.

Stanford Avenue near Perkins Road will be partially closed from Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 a.m. for work to improve the condition of the road. Northbound traffic will be closed and merged into one lane of southbound traffic. Officials said drivers should expect significant delays due to the partial closure.

until for work to improve the condition of the road. Northbound traffic will be closed and merged into one lane of southbound traffic. Officials said drivers should expect significant delays due to the partial closure. One lane of Brightside Drive will be closed for a 475-foot section near River Road in order to place water trucks at that location to conduct a pipeline test. The closure will last from 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 .

until . The bridge on Heck Young Road in Zachary will be closed from 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 until 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 for repair.

LONG-TERM ROAD CLOSURES:

Greenwell Street Bridge over Robert's Canal will remain closed due to the bridge replacement project being extended until Friday, October 27 . The project was initially scheduled to be completed on September 7, then was extended to September 29, and has now been extended again.

. The project was initially scheduled to be completed on September 7, then was extended to September 29, and has now been extended again. I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

