EBRSO deputies arrest man accused of attempted armed robbery of Valero gas station

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office homicide detectives have arrested the man suspected in the attempted armed robbery of the Valero gas station on Bluebonnet Blvd. Friday morning.

Joshua J. Darson, 28, was arrested and is charged with attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm, and resisting an officer.

EBRSO deputies responded to an alarm of an attempted robbery at the Valero gas station, located at 9990 Bluebonnet Blvd., around 5 a.m. Friday morning. Officials say the suspect fled on foot. Deputies set up a perimeter, searching for the suspect, but were unable to locate him at that time.

Detectives discovered a discarded hoodie and ACE bandage in the area where the suspect fled. The items matched the description of the suspect given by store clerks. They also matched surveillance video of the suspect.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab processed the evidence for DNA and notified detectives of a match with Darson.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Darson's arrest and apprehended him near his home around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night. He will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

