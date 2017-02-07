Worker walloped when cable line snaps

We have all heard of the dangers of downed power lines after a storm, but a worker cleaning up after a tornado hit a small south Louisiana town found out cable lines can be dangerous too.

The worker was cutting through a downed tree that had a cable line trapped under it in the town of Killian Tuesday afternoon. When he cut through the tree, the cable line snapped and hit him across his face.

The worker got quite a wallop, but was not seriously injured. He quickly returned to work clearing debris.

