Tornado touchdown confirmed in Watson

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Tuesday, February 7 in Watson around 11:55 a.m.

The tornado touched down in northwest Livingston Parish in the vicinity of Highway 63 and Nan Wesley Road. At least ten homes are reported damaged.

Two injuries have been reported in connection with this tornado. The extent of those injuries is currently unknown.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

