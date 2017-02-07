Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency following tornadoes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency following tornadoes

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Viewer Source: Viewer
(WAFB) -

Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state following several tornadoes that touched down in the southeast portion of the state.

Viewing on a mobile device? Click here for a slideshow of photos or tornadoes and damage.

The release reads:

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the state of Louisiana following the destruction of a severe storm system that moved through much of southeast Louisiana, including Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes.

"I am heartbroken to once again see Louisiana families suffering in the wake of devastating tornadoes today," said Gov. Edwards. "We are working tirelessly to ensure that every citizen affected by this storm receives the resources they need as quickly as possible."

The storm system brought strong winds and at least six tornadoes, which caused severe damage, including multiple injuries, dozens of damaged homes and businesses, and thousands left without power.

The full state of emergency declaration can be read below:

RELATED: Relief effort underway in multiple parishes after tornado touchdowns

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly