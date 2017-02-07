Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency following tornadoes

Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state following several tornadoes that touched down in the southeast portion of the state.

The release reads:

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the state of Louisiana following the destruction of a severe storm system that moved through much of southeast Louisiana, including Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes.

"I am heartbroken to once again see Louisiana families suffering in the wake of devastating tornadoes today," said Gov. Edwards. "We are working tirelessly to ensure that every citizen affected by this storm receives the resources they need as quickly as possible."

The storm system brought strong winds and at least six tornadoes, which caused severe damage, including multiple injuries, dozens of damaged homes and businesses, and thousands left without power.