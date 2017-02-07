Tornado damage confirmed around Donaldsonville

Severe weather and a tornado has caused damage to the Donaldsonville area.

The tornado touched down around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. confirmed Tuesday that its Donaldsonville Nitrogen Complex in Donaldsonville, LA had a tornado touchdown at approximately 11:15 a.m. At this time, all individuals who were on-site have been accounted for and there are no reported injuries to CF employees. All plants are operating safely.

Appropriate local emergency response and government officials were notified of the incident. The company will provide additional updates on the incident if warranted.

Officials confirm that the area around the Sunshine Bridge has been damaged due to a tornado.

Early reports indicate that one person was injured. The extent of the injury appears to be minor to moderate. At least a dozen homes have been damaged due to the tornado.

Entergy officials are working in the area to restore power. Officials say approximately 80 percent of the city is currently without power. They expect power to be restored by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Ascension Parish Schools offered the following update around 7:30 p.m.:

The Donaldsonville community and our neighbors in surrounding parishes struck by today's tornadoes are in the thoughts and prayers of the entire family of educators, staff, and board members in Ascension Public Schools. We were fortunate to sustain only partial damage at the School Board Office in Donaldsonville and no damage or injuries at any of our schools. Crews are working to restore power this evening to the Donaldsonville area, including Head Start, Donaldsonville Primary, Donaldsonville High, and the School Board Office. At this time, plans are to reopen all schools and the School Board Office for normal operations on Wednesday, February 8. If that changes, we will notify you before 6 a.m. tomorrow. Please continue to check our website, www.apsb.org, for official updates and closure announcements.

