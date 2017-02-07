Mock draft projects 2 Tigers in the top 10

With the NFL Draft two months away, Sporting News released its Mock Draft and it includes two LSU stars in the top 10.

Safety Jamal Adams and running back Leonard Fournette are projected to be off the board after the ninth pick of the draft.

(5) Tennessee Titans (via Rams): Jamal Adams, S, LSU

The Titans have invested heavily in their offensive line, running game and defensive front seven, and I’d expect them to target receivers and defensive backs early and often in the 2017 draft. Adams is a top 10-worthy strong safety who can help set the tone of the secondary.

(9) Cincinnati Bengals: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Jeremy Hill has struggled after his breakout rookie season, and the Bengals’ offense, despite immense talent and high draft picks, continues to struggle. Linebacker is certainly an option, but the Bengals need to upgrade on offense with some sort of playmaker. Fournette could be that.

LSU defensive back Tre’Davious White is expected to go in the second round to the Los Angeles Rams with the 37th pick of the draft.

The Cleveland Browns are projected to take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the No.1 pick and the San Francisco 49ers taking Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen with the second pick.

New Orleans has the No. 11 pick and Sporting News believes the Saints will take Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster.

The NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia, PA, starting Thursday, April 27.

