Officials confirm damage in Killian due to tornado touchdown

Officials in Livingston Parish confirm that a tornado touched down in the town of Killian around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The tornado flattened a home and injured two people. One of them reportedly broke his arm.

"It looked like two, three hundred yards across the width of where it was touching the ground," said Ken Davidson of Clio, La. "I could see debris, tin, large items lifted up into the funnel."

Davidson watched as the storm flattened his childhood home on Davidson Rd. in Killian. The powerful winds cast the tin roof airborne, dropping pieces in nearby trees. Running up the street, he came across the middle-aged couple who lived in his old house now. Their memories were scattered around them.

"I started calling for these people, and the women answered back, and they were just standing in the middle road soaking wet in shock," Davidson said.

The man’s arm was broken, while the woman was in her stocking feet. They had ridden out the storm in the bathroom. Both were transported to the hospital. "I was in so much shock when I saw they were alive, because it’s just incredible that they could survive that kind of devastation," Davidson said.

Killian Police Chief Dennis Hill watched from further up Davidson as the storm passed by. "One of the most amazing things I've ever seen. I was parallel to the tornado, watching it come through the swamp, and as it hit this area, it was a debris cloud. It was unbelievable," Hill said.

Davidson, meanwhile, said he is in shock that his childhood home, built by his father, is now gone. "It's hosted a lot of families. Hate to see it go, but I'm thankful the lives that were last in it are safe," Davidson said.

As a result of the storm, Lower Rome Rd. in Killian was blocked for a period of time due to downed power lines and trees.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.