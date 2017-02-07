CRIME STOPPERS: A mother's heartbreak - the murder of Marlon Williams

It's pain that can not be described, only experienced: the loss of a child, and not just loss, but taken from you because of senseless violence.

That's what one Baton Rouge family is dealing with.

Marlon Williams is described as a good kid, a hard worker, never in any trouble, and that's not just from family. That's from Baton Rouge homicide detectives.

Why are detectives talking about the 21-year-old? Because somebody found him shot to death along Curtis St. back on August 27, 2015.

"We stopped to check on him and found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. We later learned that Marlon Williams lived just a block over on Harding Blvd.," says Detective Jeff Anders.

That's right, just down the block and over one.

Marlon and his mom had just gotten off work late that evening. He actually had two jobs, and in the little time he had between them, he was walking to see his brother. His mother remembers the police coming to her door.

"I went out the door. My two girls were behind me. They went running down Harding Blvd.," recalls Melissa Parker.

It's been about a year and a half, so where is all the help for this family? The same place it often ends up unfortunately: swallowed by the street code.

"I understand the streets," says Marlon's father, David Williams. "No snitching. No ratting. Don't tell. Until you're in this position, then you'll understand."

His mom said goodnight to him just hours before he was killed. The next time she saw him was at the funeral home.

"How I knew it was him? They had his ID tagged to the bag. When they unzipped it, that was my child. My child was dead," says Parker.

You can't possibly understand this mother's pain unless you've lived it yourself. His mother says it's something she wouldn't wish on anyone. Her pain is obvious when she talks about her son.

"I have nothing left of my child. Pictures, a few clothes, hats, shoes. I even have his work shoes he was wearing that night," says Parker. "My child was five minutes away. I was asleep and I didn't know my child was gone. It kills me. It kills me. I couldn't save my child. You can see when they shot him, he tried to make it back home. He didn't make it. He was just going to meet his brother because it was his brother's birthday. Now I have to celebrate one because he's alive, and grieve the other because he's dead."

The grief comes through, even if you're just reading the words, and not hearing her heartbreak. At some point, we must do something. We must be better than this.

Anyone with information about the death of Marlon Williams should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

