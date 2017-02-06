Multiple car crash shuts down Miss. River Bridge on I-10 W

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Several community members were removed from the East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting Wednesday afternoon after a reported planned disruption.More >>
Several community members were removed from the East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting Wednesday afternoon after a reported planned disruption.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 11.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 11.More >>
A House panel advanced a bill that would toughen TOPS standards Wednesday, while stalling another measure that would modify how the money is split up during shortfalls.More >>
A House panel advanced a bill that would toughen TOPS standards Wednesday, while stalling another measure that would modify how the money is split up during shortfalls.More >>
The state says as many as 86,000 homeowners have yet to fill out the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program survey to find out if they're eligible for flood aid, something the state says is critical in helping Louisiana get as much federal aid as possible.More >>
The state says as many as 86,000 homeowners have yet to fill out the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program survey to find out if they're eligible for flood aid, something the state says is critical in helping Louisiana get as much federal aid as possible.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.More >>
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.More >>