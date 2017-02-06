Multiple car crash shuts down Miss. River Bridge on I-10 W - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Multiple car crash shuts down Miss. River Bridge on I-10 W

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: DOTD
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

According to DOTD, the Mississippi River Bridge is shut down to one lane due to a wreck.

BRPD officials say there was a multiple vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday night that resulted in at least one moderate injury.

The left lane is currently open, leaving the center and right lanes blocked.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.

