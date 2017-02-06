LSU Law Center to host forum on President Trump's travel ban

The LSU Law Center will host a panel discussion on President Donald Trump's Executive Order Travel Ban on Wednesday, February 8.

The event will be held at the LSU Law McKernan Auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m.

The panel, which is open to the public, will focus on the Executive Order Travel Ban. The panel is co-sponsored by the Diversity and Professionalism Committee of the LSU Law Center and the Pugh Institute for Justice.

Experts from around the campus will discuss the impact of President Trump's executive order in the context of immigration law, First Amendment and Equal Protection issues, government function, and the LSU community. The panelists featured at the event are:

Ray Diamond, LSU Law Associate Dean

Dr. Dereck Rovaris Sr., LSU Vice Provost for Diversity and Chief Diversity Officer

Dr. Brooks Ellwood, LSU Geology professor

Edwards Richards, LSU Law professor

Lauren Aronson, LSU Law professor and director of the Immigration Law Clinic

John Delvin, LSU Law professor

Dr. Kathleen Bratton, LSU Political Science professor

For more information, visit law.lsu.edu.

