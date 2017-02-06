GoFundMe account set up for 5-year-old victim of Cedarwood fire

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the 5-year-old victim of a fire at the Cedarwood Apartments, which occurred on Tuesday, January 31.

Treasure Garner was killed in the fire. Her father, Tyrone Hadley, says family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life Wednesday, February 8 at the House of Praise Church, located at 13900 J R Dr. in Walker.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home on Florida Blvd. in Denham Springs at 11 a.m.

The family says, "Treasure was anything but your average five-year-old. She was full of life, love, and charisma. Whomever she met would surely never forget her or her presence. From the day she was born, we all knew she was a special child. The Lord called for one of the heaven's mightiest a lot earlier than we could have imagined. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We are grateful for the five years we had to share with Treasure."

To donate to the family for funeral costs

