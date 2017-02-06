Mayor Broome announces extended deadline for flood debris pickup in EBR Parish

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced Monday the next phase of the debris removal program for East Baton Rouge Parish, following a recent authorization and extension granted by the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

Mayor Broome requested the extension, which sustains federal cost-share reimbursement for Category A debris removal activities, back on January 18 in response to many remaining issues across the parish associated with debris removal following the August 2016 flooding.

The new deadline of August 13 provides the parish with additional time to implement a multi-faceted program to address public health and safety issues associated with flood debris.

"We know the very difficult path toward long-term recovery for our residents is one that continues for so many of us who were impacted by the August 2016 flooding. This extension provides a much needed opportunity to utilize federal resources to support that recovery process across our most heavily impacted neighborhoods while continuing to address the needs of our residents associated with the flood debris that still remains across Baton Rouge," said Broome.

Parish officials will focus on addressing condemned homes inundated by the flooding, where homeowners have abandoned their property and the structures represent either a long or short term blight on the neighborhood, as well as public health and safety. These homes are set to be demolished in the coming weeks and months with all resulting debris to be cleared from the public right-of-way.

Crews will also continue to identify and address needs associated with flood debris removal across the city and unincorporated areas of EBR Parish. Residents still in need of flood debris collection should contact the Department of Environmental Services at 225-389-4865.

Construction and reconstruction waste materials are not currently eligible for FEMA reimbursement and will not be collected by parish crews. The disposal of such materials is the responsibility of the homeowner and/or contractor. However, Mayor Broome is in discussions with GOHSEP and FEMA to request a policy shift or exemption that would provide federal reimbursement for such materials. It is not currently clear if or when such a policy might be enacted.

