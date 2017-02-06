Captain John's Cathead Biscuits

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: February 7, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 8 Servings

Comment:

The creator of this recipe obviously thought that the uneven shapes of the biscuits resembled cats’ heads. Try cathead biscuits plain with melted butter or fold cracklings, cheese or herbs into the batter for a unique flavor.

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 tbsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

? cup shortening

4 tsps butter

? cup buttermilk

¼ cup finely diced sugar-cured ham

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F. In a mixing bowl, sift flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Blend well. Using a pastry cutter, cut in shortening and butter until it resembles coarse cornmeal. Using a large spoon, blend buttermilk and sugar-cured ham into flour mixture until moistened. On a lightly floured surface, knead dough until it comes together. Do not overwork dough as the less it is handled, the flakier the biscuits. Break dough into 8 equal portions and pat approximately ½-inch thick onto a baking sheet. Biscuits should be irregular in shape, but no more than ½-inch high and 1-inch apart. Bake 10–15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and brush with melted butter.