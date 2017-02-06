Denham Springs Elementary students have first day of school... again

Denham Springs Elementary School students and teachers finally have a campus of their own after the school's campus was damaged in the August 2016 flooding.

The school had its first day on their temporary campus, made up of mobile classrooms, on Monday, February 6. The students had been attending class on three different campuses in Denham Springs, so everyone is now just happy to be at one location.

"We are really excited to be back with four walls. First grade has been in a gym, so we are beyond excited, the students and the teachers," Said Jenna Dusch, a first grade teacher.

Officials expect students to be on this campus for at least two to three years while their old campus is undergoing repairs.

