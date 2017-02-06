Jamal Adams expected to have a big rookie season

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has named LSU safety Jamal Adams one of five prospects that will make the biggest impact as a rookie in 2017.

Adams is No. 2 on the list, behind only Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

Brooks on Adams:

The latest "DB U" product is the most instinctive defender in the draft, and he might be the most versatile prospect between the hashes, too. From stopping runners in the hole as a box-area defender to blanketing tight ends or slot receivers in space to roaming the deep middle as a centerfielder, Adams has a knack for being around the action in critical moments. Most importantly, he has a keen sense of timing and anticipation that will serve him well as a designated playmaker in a creative scheme. If Adams lands on a team with a coach who understands how to tap into his skills as a Swiss Army knife, he could deliver enough splash plays to walk away with Defensive Rookie of the Year honors at the end of the season.

Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams, Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster round out the top 5.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 27 - Saturday, April 29 in Philadelphia, PA.

