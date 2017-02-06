Suspect in New Roads murder-suicide dies

Officials with New Roads Police Department confirm a murder-suicide occurred on St. Mary Street Monday afternoon in New Roads.

The victim has been identified as Latonya Robinson Moore. The suspect has been identified as Isaac Maloid, who died from his injuries on Tuesday, February 7.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Monday, February 6. The Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner's Office responded to the scene. Officials say it was a domestic situation in which Maloid shot Moore because she was about to leave him and he became angry. Maloid was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died Tuesday, according to New Roads authorities.

Moore was an employee at the Tiger Trax Exxon gas station at False River and Hospital Rd.

According to New Roads Police Chief, Moore had four children, one girl and three boys, all in their "early teens." Officials say one of the children witnessed the shooting and told police what happened.

