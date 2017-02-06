Deputies rescue young child from meth lab in Franklinton

Washington Parish Sheriff's Office deputies rescued a young child from a meth lab Sunday.

On Sunday, February 5, deputies responded to a mobile home on Beau Dr. near Franklinton on a complaint about an illegal meth lab operating at that address. Deputies knocked on the door and as they were speaking to the man who answered, Albert J. Weysham, 50, they noticed another man inside who was reaching down into the cushions of a chair. Fearing the man might be reaching for a weapon, deputies entered the home detained Nicholas Whittington, 37.

While Whittington was being detained, deputies noticed a female, later identified as Lauren E. Weysham, 28, sitting on a couch. Deputies say they also noticed, sitting in plain sight, a piece of aluminum foil with a small amount of a white substance, which appeared to be meth, a glass pipe with burnt residue, and a multi-colored smoking pipe, also containing burnt residue.

At that time, officials say Lauren informed deputies that a female juvenile was in an adjacent bedroom. Deputies found the one and half year old child and removed her from the home due to strong fumes coming from an unknown source and a large amount of cigarette smoke in the home.

Both Weyshams and Whittington were arrested. Deputies informed the trio of why they were at the home, when officials say Albert stated he had manufactured meth at the home earlier that day. Whittington then showed deputies the remnants of his manufacturing lab, which were in a bedroom and on top of a dryer. After further questioning, officials say all three suspects admitted to using the meth, which had been made at the home earlier that day.

Deputies then obtained permission to search the home and discovered meth, marijuana, and heroin.

Drug task force detective with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office were notified and responded to the scene. They assisted in collecting evidence and securing the meth lab.

The Department of Children and Family Services was notified about the child and took custody of her.

The trio was transported to the Washington Parish Jail. Lauren is charged with manufacture of methamphetamine, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of schedule II drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in jail with her bond set at $58,000.

Albert is charged with manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of schedule II drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also remains in jail with his bond set at $63,000.

Whittington is charged with manufacture of methamphetamine, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of marijuana, and possession of schedule II drugs. He remains in jail as well with bond set at $58,000.

"This situation makes me sick. I am disgusted to know that three adults would intentionally endanger the health of a young child by manufacturing and using methamphetamine while the child was present. There is absolutely no excuse for this type of irresponsible and reckless behavior. Kudos to our deputies for rescuing this young child from a potentially life-threatening situation and putting these three irresponsible persons in jail," said Sheriff Randy Seal.

