Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to women, teen in Walmart

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after authorities say he allegedly exposed himself to three women, including a teenager, at an area Walmart.

On Sunday, February 5, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint at the Cortana Place Walmart, where three female victims told them Glen Ellerbe, 37, of Baton Rouge, exposed his genitals to them while they were standing near the exit door of the store.

Upon arrival, the first victim told deputies Ellerbe exposed himself to her as she was waiting to catch a taxi inside of the store. She said Ellerbe initially approached her and stated that he wanted her, to which she replied she was too young for him. Ellerbe allegedly replied to her, “I am going to show you,” and proceeded to pull up his jacket and shirt, and expose his genitals.

He was also in the presence of two other female victims, one being the 15-year-old daughter of the second victim, when he exposed himself and began to touch himself.

According to the victims’ statements to deputies, Ellerbe did not stop until all three victims walked away to find law enforcement.

After authorities viewed video surveillance confirming the incident occurred as victims stated, Ellerbe was arrested and claimed he only exposed himself because one of the women had antagonized him.

Ellerbe was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with obscenity for exposing himself and additionally charged with indecent behavior with juveniles for exposing himself to the teenager.

