Train hits 18-wheeler in Iberville Parish

A train struck an 18-wheeler on LA 1 near the DOW plant intersection Monday afternoon.

According to Plaquemine Fire officials, the driver of the truck was able to jump out of the truck before impact. The incident occurred just after noon in Iberville Parish.

Officials say there are no reported injuries, but the train is leaking fuel, so it will be some time before the scene is cleared.

