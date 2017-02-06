Bond set for 14-year-old student who allegedly fired shots at Scotlandville High

A 14-year-old freshman at Scotlandville High School is facing several charges after he allegedly pulled out a gun at school and fired shots on campus, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The student, identified as Jermaine Moore, has had bond set at $110,000.

The incident, which happened just before noon on Monday, February 6, sent the school into lockdown while officials called 911.

“I heard people running upstairs. I heard the booms,” said sophomore, Dontaysha Hunter.

According to deputies, the student ran away from the school and threw the gun on a rooftop a few blocks away. An undercover EBRSO detective caught the suspect nearby at the corner of Lewis St. and Rosenwald Rd. Investigators say he was in custody within ten minutes of the initial 911 call.

The 14-year-old student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, illegal carry of a weapon, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal damage to property, and attempted second degree murder. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. His case will remain in the juvenile system due to his age, according to DA Hillar Moore.

Moore says while no one was hurt, officials believe there were two intended victims.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School system confirm that Scotlandville High does not have metal detectors. While no one was hurt, the scene left students and parents worried and shaken. Many parents received phone calls from their students, telling them of the shooting.

"She said, ‘Momma, where are you? I need you to come get us they're shooting in the class,’" said one mother, Litearisa Graves.

East Baton Rouge School System Superintendent Warren Drake said around 150 to 200 parents came to the campus to get their children. Drake says the parents were taken to the gym to be updated on the situation. Students were released to their parents by 2 p.m., once deputies had finished their initial investigation.

“Very unfortunate incident here today with this young man. His future, I don’t know what will happen with him,” said Drake.

According to Drake, the suspected shooter was a new student at SHS. He transferred to the school two weeks ago, said Drake. While sources say there may have been a fight before the shots were fired, the superintendent did not know what may have led to the student bringing a gun on campus.

"Someone brings a weapon to school, there's someone out there that knows that. This is a life or death situation. We need someone to speak up," said EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Hicks.

Students with information concerning this incident or similar incidents are encouraged to notify a school administrator, and contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867. Students with information can also test CS225 with their message to 274637.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.