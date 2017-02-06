Lockdown lifted for Zachary schools after investigation of nearby shooting

Officials with the Zachary Community School District said schools were placed on lockdown Monday while authorities investigated a nearby incident.

The lockdown was lifted at Rollins Place Elementary, Rollins Place Early Learning Center, Northwestern Middle, and Northwest Elementary around 1:30 p.m. The lockdown at Zachary High was lifted a short time later.

"The other schools were contacted to put on lockdown because we weren't real sure what was going on," said Zachary Schools Superintendent Scott Devillier.

According to Zachary Police officials, a teacher on the football field heard two shots fired. "One of our JROTC teachers was out on the football field with the cadets and he's the one who heard the shots," said Devillier. Authorities say one bullet bounced off of something and hit the athletic-academic center, which houses the coaches' offices, weight room, and a few classrooms.

"There were two shots. One penetrated the glass of one of the buildings. It's a double-paned glass, so it did not go through the second and there was also a possible, it wasn't a hole, but a dent in the metal of the building and they believe that's where the other shot came from," said Devillier.

No one was hit during the shooting, but a bullet hole was found in the building, authorities say. "They did find that there were two bullets that hit the building, believe they came from off campus somewhere. We used every measure that we have with cameras and those kinds of things and don't see anything that happened on campus," said Devillier.

They said no suspect was seen and there is currently no one in custody in connection to the shooting.

"There are no suspects at this time. We've checked cameras at the school. There's nothing that shows up on the camera, so what it looks like is maybe a shot was fired from somewhere other than the campus, somewhere north of the school. Other than that, we haven't found any shell casings that would say anything happened at the school itself," said Zachary Assistant Police Chief Darryl Lawrence.

Authorities say parents will be notified through emergency text messages and social media.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.