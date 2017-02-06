Police say man on narcotics crashed into church during early morning

A 47-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after police say he crashed his vehicle into the front doors of a Lafayette church.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The driver, Christopher Guillot, allegedly struck the Fatima Church on Johnston Street.

No one was injured.

Guillot was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and aggravated criminal damage to property. They believe he was under the influence of narcotics.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The photo provided by the Lafayette Police Department is Guillot's driver's license, not mug shot.

