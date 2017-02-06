Passerby discovers injured driver hours after late night crash

The vehicle was discovered by a passerby this morning with the driver still inside.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the preliminary information on the crash occurring at Brightside Lane and River Rd revealed that sometime late Sunday evening or early Monday morning, a vehicle was traveling on Brightside at a high rate of speed.

They say the vehicle crossed over River Rd and a nearby levee, then came to rest in a patch of trees.

The vehicle was discovered Monday morning with the driver still inside.

Authorities say the driver was taken to a nearby hospital and currently in stable condition.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available during this investigation.

