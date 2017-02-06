Oklahoma, LSU continue to top Gymnastics Poll

LSU remains No. 2 in this week's College Gymnastics Association Top 25.

The Tigers (5-0) beat Missouri Friday night in the PMAC by a score of 197.425 to 195.425.

Oklahoma is once again ranked No. 1 with a 197.760 average, followed by LSU (197.555), Florida (197.430), Utah (196.950) and UCLA (196.750).

There are eight SEC teams in this week's poll. Florida is right behind LSU at No. 3, followed by Alabama (6), Georgia (9), Kentucky (10), Missouri (13), Auburn (16) and Arkansas (23).

The Tigers have conference wins against Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.

LSU will travel this week to face Arkansas at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. The meet will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and will air on the SEC Network.

