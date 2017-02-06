Convicted felon charged after attempting to sell stolen guns to police

Two military-style semi-automatic weapons were seized during an undercover operation. Source: DSPD

Authorities say a man with previous criminal convictions, allegedly stole several guns and attempted to sell them to undercover agents.

Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department said on Sunday, Feb. 5 after an investigation and undercover operation involving the trafficking of stolen firearms by a convicted felon, Marcus Luter, 29, of Baton Rouge, was arrested.

They say during the operation they seized two military-style semi-automatic weapons, an HK 91 5.56mm rifle and an UZI 9mm rifle, as well as quantities of suspected methamphetamine.

Luter was booked on the following charges:

Illegal possession of stolen firearm (2 counts)

Felon in possession of a firearm (2 counts)

Illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance

Illegal carrying of weapons with narcotics

DSPD said the investigation is going.

