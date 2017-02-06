Victim identified in fatal crash on I-110 S near N 22nd St. overpass

Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-110 S at N 22nd St. that claimed the life of a Denham Springs man.

The BRPD Traffic Homicide unit says the single-vehicle crash happened shortly around 8:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were shutdown and traffic was diverted to N 22nd St.

The investigation has revealed that a 1993 Demag AC435 Crane Truck, registered to Turner Industries, was traveling southbound in the outside lane on I-110 near the N 22nd St. overpass curve, when for unknown reasons, the driver, identified as Jacob McGuff, 20, of Denham Springs, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center and inside lanes, and struck the N 22nd overpass support.

McGuff was ejected and died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

I-110 S at N 22nd St. reopened just before 9 p.m. after being closed for about 12 hours.

All lanes are open on I-110 South at Chippewa Street following vehicle recovery operations. There is no congestion from this incident. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 7, 2017

