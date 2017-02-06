Tornado watch issued for WAFB viewing area

A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon, says a spokesperson with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
With the current legislative session halfway over, some state lawmakers are already warning they are on a collision course with yet another special session to deal with the state budget.More >>
A bill designed to overhaul to East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (COA) board was killed by a House panel Thursday.More >>
East Ascension High School's senior class crosses the stage Thursday night to get their diplomas, and one young man, Michael Allen, has quite a story to tell.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 11.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
A Baton Rouge grandmother is outraged after she claims her 3-year-old grandson was allegedly beaten by a 6-year-old while more than one adult reportedly videotaped the ordeal and posted it to Facebook.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
