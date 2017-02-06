Tornado watch issued for WAFB viewing area

Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 11.More >>
Several community members were removed from the East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting Wednesday afternoon after a reported planned disruption.More >>
A House panel advanced a bill that would toughen TOPS standards Wednesday, while stalling another measure that would modify how the money is split up during shortfalls.More >>
The state says as many as 86,000 homeowners have yet to fill out the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program survey to find out if they're eligible for flood aid, something the state says is critical in helping Louisiana get as much federal aid as possible.More >>
According to officials, two people were injured and transported to a local hospital after a wreck on I-10 W at I-10/I-110 Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A family returned home safe after a false report that they were abducted.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
