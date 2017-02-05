Super Bowl brings in more traffic for business recovering from flood

Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar in Denham Springs opened in March of 2016, but just five months later, they were forced to stop serving food.

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/2jUbeUS

Assistant general manager, Gordon Sizemore, said flood waters stood five feet in the restaurant. Similar to other businesses rebuilding, flood damage meant the new restaurant needed a fast makeover. According to managers, everything was replaced. Amazingly, it only took 19 days to reopen once the waters receded.

Managers are now hitting another milestone: their first Super Bowl. They say on a regular business day, chefs prepare food one day in advance, but to get ready for the Super Bowl, they kicked preparations into high gear.

"Anywhere from 800 to 1,000 people come through," said Sizemore.

According to Sizemore, that's the number of customers on a normal game day. He says waitresses serve hundreds of burgers on game day. Add a few more go-to game day finger foods and jam a couple hundred more people into the dining room lined with TVs, and you've got yourself a game.

"Everybody comes in for the TVs. You can’t miss 68 TVs on the wall," added Sizemore.

It’s a combination that’s said to make for a fun-filled Sunday night, however, managers say more than anything, Walk-On's is a place where people can connect while relaxing and hopefully see as a home away from home.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.