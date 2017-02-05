LSP: Impairment suspected in deadly crash that claimed two lives - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSP: Impairment suspected in deadly crash that claimed two lives on I-10 W near Prairieville

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

Louisiana State Police has confirmed two people were killed in a crash on I-10 W Sunday evening.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, troopers responded to a single vehicle wreck on I-10 W between LA 73 and Highland Rd. in Ascension Parish. The wreck claimed the lives of Jared Cunningham, 23, of St. James, and Jeremy Jenkins, 39, of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation by LSP revealed Cunningham was driving westbound on I-10 in a 2008 Chevy Colorado, when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the left side of the road into the median. The vehicle began to overturn and came to a stop after hitting a tree.

Both Cunningham and Jenkins were unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this wreck. A toxicology sample will be taken from Cunningham for analysis.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 18-year-old says he helped girl kill herself, filmed it

    18-year-old says he helped girl kill herself, filmed it

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-05-09 10:57:35 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-05-09 10:57:35 GMT

    Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.

    More >>

    Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.

    More >>

  • MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

    MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:23:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:27:48 GMT
    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big." (Source: AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big." (Source: AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)

    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."

    More >>

    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."

    More >>

  • Ex-'Swamp People' cast member faces 18 wildlife charges

    Ex-'Swamp People' cast member faces 18 wildlife charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:38:41 GMT
    FREE ON BOND: Roger A. Rivers Jr., 42, of Noble, is free on $10,030 bond after being booked May 5 into Sabine Parish Detention Center on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges and released the same date. (Source: Sabine Parish Detention Center)FREE ON BOND: Roger A. Rivers Jr., 42, of Noble, is free on $10,030 bond after being booked May 5 into Sabine Parish Detention Center on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges and released the same date. (Source: Sabine Parish Detention Center)

    A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.

    More >>

    A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly