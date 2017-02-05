LSP: Impairment suspected in deadly crash that claimed two lives on I-10 W near Prairieville

Louisiana State Police has confirmed two people were killed in a crash on I-10 W Sunday evening.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, troopers responded to a single vehicle wreck on I-10 W between LA 73 and Highland Rd. in Ascension Parish. The wreck claimed the lives of Jared Cunningham, 23, of St. James, and Jeremy Jenkins, 39, of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation by LSP revealed Cunningham was driving westbound on I-10 in a 2008 Chevy Colorado, when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the left side of the road into the median. The vehicle began to overturn and came to a stop after hitting a tree.

Both Cunningham and Jenkins were unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this wreck. A toxicology sample will be taken from Cunningham for analysis.

