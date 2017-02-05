Flood victims weigh in on how recovery dollars should be spent

Flood victims weighed in on how the next round of flood recovery grants will be distributed.

The federal government gave Louisiana an additional $1.2 billion in aid recently. The state plans to use this money to help homeowners without flood insurance who sustained major or severe damage. The state is supposed to submit its plan the end of next week. The plan will include additional flood help, rental assistance, small business/farmers aid, and more.

The meeting will was held Monday, February 6 at the Magnolia Theater on the BRCC campus.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for email updates on the recovery effort here.

