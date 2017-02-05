Gov. to announce plans for special session Monday - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gov. to announce plans for special session Monday

Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB) Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On Monday, more information should be revealed about who is on the financial chopping block for the upcoming special session.

Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to announce his plans for the special session Monday, February 6. Lawmakers must again tackle a budget shortfall, this one of more than $300 million.

The 10-day special session begins February 13.

