Gov. to announce plans for special session Monday

On Monday, more information should be revealed about who is on the financial chopping block for the upcoming special session.

Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to announce his plans for the special session Monday, February 6. Lawmakers must again tackle a budget shortfall, this one of more than $300 million.

The 10-day special session begins February 13.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards announces special session to fix budget shortfall

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.