Flood victims in Central devastated again, this time by fire

A family, whose home was damaged in the August 2016 flooding, was the victim of a fire in Central early Sunday morning.

The Central Fire Department was dispatched to a FEMA trailer in the 10500 block of Tallowwood Ave. just before 1 a.m. Sunday, February 5. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a working fire.

Thankfully, all occupants had safely evacuated when firefighters arrived. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called in to assist the family, who has been living in a FEMA trailer since their home was damaged in the flood.

