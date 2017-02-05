BRPD: Car hits house on Tulip St., flees scene - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD: Car hits house on Tulip St., flees scene

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

According to Baton Rouge Police Department officials, a vehicle struck a house Sunday morning on Tulip St.

The hit and run incident occurred around 9 a.m. in the 1800 block of Tulip St. Minor injuries were reported. Officials say the vehicle fled the scene prior to their arrival.

We will add any additional details to this story as they become available.

