Girl Scouts kicks off summer fun open house events

If you're ready for your daughter to go to camp, but aren't sure if she's ready, a great way to get a feel for what summer camp is like is to attend a Camp Open House.

Camp Open Houses will be held Sundays, February 19 and April 30 at Girl Scout Camp Marydale in St. Francisville and Sundays, March 26 and April 9 at Girl Scout Camp Whispering Pines in Independence. All open house events are from 2 to 4 p.m.

These open house events give families the opportunity to tour the camp's residential facilities, meet the staff, and ask any questions they might have about summer camp.

"Girls who are new to camp always feel much better when they see how friendly the counselors are. They're reassured that they will know a familiar face when they check in," said Lauren Vance, director for the equestrian, outdoor program, and resident camp for Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

Parents and girls are welcome to attend one or both of the camps to tour the facilities. "Orientation is not required for new campers, but it helps. Parents need to get prepared just like their daughters," said Vance.

Overnight Girl Scout camp sessions run May 28 through July 21 at Camps Covington, Marydale, and Whispering Pines. Day camp and troop camp sessions have also been added for this summer.

Camp Marydale is a 400 acre campsite, located 45 miles north of Baton Rouge near the rolling hills of St. Francisville. Activities there include horseback riding, a low ropes challenge course, hiking trails, archery, a swimming pool, and canoeing. Campers sleep in cabins or dorm style buildings. There is also a multi-purpose dining hall, a large activity center, and an infirmary on-site near a pristine lake.

Camp Whispering Pines is a 600 acre camp located in Independence, north of Hammond. This camp is unofficially known as the Girl Scouts' water camp, with activities such as canoeing, kayaking, and large water slide at Timber Lake. Scouts can also enjoy swimming in the camp's pool. Other activities at the camp include archery, hiking trails, a rock wall, and a high ropes course with a zip line. An archery session for Girl Scout troops and their fathers is offered at Camp Covington.

The camp program is accredited by the American Camping Association and is supervised by trained staff. Sessions range in price from $75-410.

Registration is not required to attend an open house event, however registration for summer camp is available online here beginning February 10. For more information, call the council office at 504-733-8220 or go online here.

