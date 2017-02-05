Unidentified driver dead, 8 injured in fatal multiple vehicle crash

The blood drive will be held at All Star Ford in Prairieville from 2 to 7 p.m. They urgently need O-negative donors.More >>
Fallen law enforcement officers that died in the line of duty this year with both the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were honored on Tuesday at the Central Baptist Church.
A Greenwell Springs woman has been arrested after reportedly making up a story about being mugged while delivering a pizza in order to get more prescription medication, reports the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Rouses Markets is set to open their 55th store in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center in Baton Rouge.
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 9.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl's body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child's parents.
