Unidentified driver dead, 8 injured in fatal multiple vehicle crash

Authorities say one person has died and eight others were injured in a deadly crash in Central.

Late Saturday night on Feb. 4, Louisiana State Police troopers began investigating a three vehicle fatality crash on LA-37 north of Central Thruway in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash resulted in the death of one person and eight others being injured.

Initial investigations revealed the crash happened as an unidentified driver traveling southbound on LA-37 in a 1999 Ford F-150, for unknown reasons and still under investigation, crossed the center lane and sideswiped a 2008 BMW 328 driven by a 36-year-old driver.

According to state police, the unidentified driver continued across the center and collided head-on with a northbound 2004 Ford Explorer driven by a 52-year-old driver.

The unidentified male driver was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 36-year-old driver was properly restrained as well as the 52-year-old driver and his six passengers, all sustaining minor to moderate injuries.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash but a toxicology sample will be taken from all drivers for analysis, as in all crash fatalities.

