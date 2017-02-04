5 juveniles detained, released in fifth Tiger Stadium break-in

According to LSU spokesman, Ernie Ballard, Tiger Stadium has been broken into yet again.

On Saturday, February 4, around 1:40 p.m., five male juveniles were detained and released with charges of unauthorized entry into a place of business. Ballard says they were observed improperly accessing the stadium.

LSUPD was notified of the situation and responded. No damage was reported.

