Rental rates up 2.6% in Baton Rouge this year

According to a report from Apartment List, rental rates in Baton Rouge have risen 2.6 percent in the last year.

The report states the median cost for a one bedroom apartment in Baton Rouge is now $990 per month, with the median price for a two bedroom apartment sitting at $1,000 per month. The monthly report for February is available here.

The report also says that nationwide, rents increased swiftly through 2014 and 2015, but have plateaued since May of 2016. Click here for the full report. The report also notes that rental rates are declining in some major cities across the country, such as San Francisco, San Jose, Miami, and Houston.

The data in this report comes from several thousand rental listings on Apartment List's website.

