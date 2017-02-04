Man arrested for allegedly taking photos of athlete undressing at LSU track meet

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly photographing an athlete while he was undressing at a LSU track meet.

On Friday, February 3, around 7:15 p.m., a LSU Police Department officer working at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse for a LSU track meet was advised by a security officer that a black male wearing all black was video recording people in the men's restroom. The security officer states she was approached by a track athlete, who said someone was taking pictures of him and recording him undressing in the bathroom stall.

The athlete states the person was in the third stall in the bathroom. The security officer then notified her supervisor. The report states that prior to the LSUPD officer's arrival, the security officer saw someone exit the third bathroom stall and walk past her. Upon attempting to approach the man, she says she noticed him attempting to remove the SIM card from his phone as he speedily walked away from the restroom.

The suspect, identified as Arnold Antaeus, 35, of Miami Beach, Florida, was then detained. The victim was able to positively identify Anteaus as the person who took unwanted photos of him.

Antaeus was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of video voyeurism.

