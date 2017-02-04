CRIME STOPPERS: Escapees in Monroe caught

Two escaped juveniles from the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe were caught Saturday morning, says officials with Louisiana State Police.

Around 10:15 a.m., Kiore Collins and Kelvin Provost were captured and taken into custody in the Monroe area. Both have been charged with aggravated escape and battery on a correctional facility employee.

"I am very proud of the hard work and persistence of all the agencies involved to located and arrest these two suspects. By working closely together and having partnerships within law enforcement, these are the types of results we can expect," said State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson.

"The Office of Juvenile Justice appreciates the support and assistance of all agencies involved to bring the search of the two escapees to an end. The safety of the community is a top priority and we are pleased that the outcome resulted with no injuries," said Deputy Secretary of Juvenile Justice James Bueche.

Collins and Provost escaped the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe on Monday, January 30 at approximately 10 p.m.

Both have armed robbery charges, but Collins has an addition charge for manslaughter.

