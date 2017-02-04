Renovated grocery department at Millerville Target opening soon

The Baton Rouge East Target store, which partially reopened to the public on December 1, 2016, following being damaged in the August flooding, has announced its newly renovated grocery department is opening soon.

The grocery department, which consists of fresh produce, meat, dairy, as well as a deli and bakery, will also have in-store sampling for shoppers. The redesign features woodgrain signs overhead, updated shelves, new lighting, flooring, and signage, as well as added bins to enhance produce presentation.

The renovated grocery department will open on Monday, February 6 at 11 a.m. The store, located at 2001 Millerville Rd., was one of many businesses impacted by the August flooding. The store partially reopened to the public on December 1, 2016, after being closed since the flooding. The store remained closed a bit longer than other businesses in order to fully renovate and refresh the store.

Target took additional time and invested millions of dollars to provide the community with an even better store.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.