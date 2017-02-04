Donate blood, receive $25 gift card

Those who donate blood at United Blood Services' donor center February 1 - 14 will receive a $25 Darden restaurant gift card.

The gift card can be redeemed at any Darden restaurant, which includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Red Lobster, and many more. Those wishing to donate can schedule their appointment online at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-UBS-HERO.

Blood donations can be made at the Baton Rouge Donor Center, located at 8234 One Calais, on the service road at I-10 and Essen. Donations can be made during the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED

Friday: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The center always accepts all blood types, however, O negative is the type most often transfused in trauma situations. Type O is the only type that can safely be given to patients of all blood types.

Donors can visit www.unitedbloodservices.org the day of their appointment to complete the "Health History Questionnaire" to complete the interview portion of their donation ahead of time. Be sure to print the "fast track donation ticket" to bring to the appointment.

Donors must be at least 16-years-old, must weigh at least 110 lbs., and be in good health. Donors under 18 must have a signed permission form from their parents or guardians.

