100 Black Men distributes food to homeless in Baton Rouge

100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge and Project Excel mentees distributed food and toiletries to the homeless Saturday.

Viewing on a mobile device? Click here to see a slideshow of photos from the donation distribution.

Non-perishable foods and toiletries were distributed by the organizations under the North St. underpass on Saturday, February 4. 100 Black Men aims to demonstrate the large impact food drives have on those in need.

This initiative supports the group's mission to develop programs in the community to enhance the lives of African American youth.

